I feared losing my job if I didn’t listen to Molefe: ex-Transnet employee

Chartered accountant Gerhard van der Westhuizen said Brian Molefe made his position clear when he objected to the former chief executive's decision regarding a surveillance system contract.

PRETORIA - A former Transnet employee has explained how he feared losing his job if he did not carry out an instruction by former group chief executive Brian Molefe to irregularly award a tender to a company.

Chartered accountant Gerhard van der Westhuizen made the revelations at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Monday.

He explained how Neotel was recommended for a surveillance system contract.

However, Molefe, against procurement recommendations and against his advice, instructed that it be awarded to T-Systems.

Van der Westhuizen was asked why he authored a memo to support T-Systems being awarded the tender if he felt so strongly against it.

“Chair, my view at the time was that if I did not compile this document, my career at Transnet would be short-lived. I don’t think I had much of a choice,” he told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Van der Westhuizen said Molefe made his position clear when he raised his objection to the former chief executive's decision.

“In that meeting… I could see it in his eyes that if I said another word… maybe I misread the situation, security was going to kick me out,” the former Transnet employee said.