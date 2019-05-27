Fiat Chrysler presents plan for merger with Renault
Fiat Chrysler "has today delivered a non-binding letter to the Board of Groupe Renault proposing a combination of their respective businesses as a 50/50 merger", it said in a statement on Monday.
MILAN – Italian-US auto giant Fiat Chrysler said it presented a merger proposal to France's Renault on Monday that would create "a preeminent global automotive group".
Fiat Chrysler "has today delivered a non-binding letter to the Board of Groupe Renault proposing a combination of their respective businesses as a 50/50 merger", it said in a statement on Monday.
The group would be listed in Paris, New York and Milan.
Renault said its board would meet on Monday to discuss the offer.
Fiat Chrysler said the merger would create the world's third largest automaker, with annual sales of 8.7 million vehicles.
The brand portfolio of the two groups would be "broad and complementary... and would provide full market coverage, from luxury to mainstream", it said.
In a nod to the move towards more ecologically-friendly and self-driving models, it said the merger would put the group in "a strong position in transforming technologies, including electrification and autonomous driving".
Renault's current major partnership is with Japan's Nissan, in which it holds 43%.
Fiat Chrysler said the merger would create "in excess of €5 billion ($5.6 billion) estimated annual run rate synergies" on top of existing Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance ones.
It would not result in the closure of any production sites, and the board of directors of the new group would be composed mainly of independent members, it added.
Popular in Business
-
South African carbon tax finally becomes law
-
WATCH LIVE: Zondo wants answers on Hawks inaction on fraudulent Transnet payment
-
Telkom cuts 13% jobs despite FY profit surge
-
If properly handled, Hadebe’s exit won't affect Eskom, says economist
-
S&P rating decision welcomed by pundits
-
Phakamani Hadebe's resignation as Eskom CEO met with shock
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.