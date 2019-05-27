View all in Latest
England's Wood cleared for World Cup opener

The Durham quick left the field early while running in to bowl during Saturday's warm-up defeat by Australia in Southampton after suffering a foot injury.

Mark Wood of England celebrates the dismissal of Carlos Brathwaite of West Indies during the 3rd and final T20I between West Indies and England at Warner Park, Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, on 10 March 2019. Picture: AFP
Mark Wood of England celebrates the dismissal of Carlos Brathwaite of West Indies during the 3rd and final T20I between West Indies and England at Warner Park, Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, on 10 March 2019. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

LONDON – England fast bowler Mark Wood has been passed fit for the World Cup opener against South Africa, a team spokesperson announced Monday.

The Durham quick left the field early while running in to bowl during Saturday's warm-up defeat by Australia in Southampton after suffering a foot injury.

Wood's injury-plagued career has been blighted by a history of repeated ankle problems but hospital scans saw the 29-year-old given the all clear for Thursday's opening match of the World Cup, against South Africa at the Oval.

Wood was scheduled to bowl during the warm-up immediately before Monday's practice match against Afghanistan but will not play any part in the fixture itself.

Wood has been one of England's quickest bowlers of recent years.

But fears over his ability to stay fit for prolonged periods remain and he has bowled a mere 13.1 overs since the start of the season in a bid to reduce his workload prior to the World Cup.

