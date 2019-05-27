-
Electric short circuit in Ford cause of Reshall Jimmy’s death: investigator
The businessman died following the blaze in Wilderness in December 2015.
CAPE TOWN - A fire investigator has found an electrical short circuit caused the fire in Reshall Jimmy's Ford Kuga.
The businessman died following the blaze in Wilderness in December 2015.
In his findings, fire investigator Hendrik McLeod concluded the blaze originated near the vehicle's dashboard.
McLeod found the only heat source that could have caused the fire was traced to the permanent live high-current wire from the battery.
This component supplies power to the ignition and the subsidiary circuit module.
The use of accelerants was ruled out because no traces were found during the investigation.
The National Prosecuting Authority would not prosecute Ford and lobby group AfriForum represented the family in an inquest into the death of their loved one in the Western Cape High Court.
McLeod conducted his probe on behalf of insurance company Telesure Group Services.
He carried out his investigation on Jimmy's torched vehicle on 20 January 2016, more than a month after Jimmy's death.
Vehicle systems failure not cause of Reshall Jimmy's death - expert8 hours ago
-
Expert says fire consumed most of evidence in Ford Kuga death inquest4 days ago
-
Reshall Jimmy had enough time to exit burning Ford Kuga - expert5 days ago
-
No evidence of electrical blaze in Ford Kuga fire death, says expert5 days ago
