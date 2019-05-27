EFF defends Public Protector from ‘racist’ attacks

The EFF said the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation only spoke out in defence of Indian people after the organisation criticised the Public Protector’s decision against Minister Pravin Gordhan.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have rejected calls for Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be removed from office after the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation on Monday joined growing calls for her to be sanctioned.

Several organisations, including the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, Freedom Under Law, trade union federation Cosatu and the Congress of the People, have slammed Mkhwebane and questioned her credibility after she found Minister Pravin Gordhan guilty of improper conduct in his handling of the 2010 early retirement payout of former South African Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay

In a statement, the red berets said the calls were a direct attack on the Chapter 9 institution.

The EFF also accused the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation of racism.

“We are of the view that the Kathrada organisation is becoming a racist organisation that speaks only when Indians are touched,” the EFF said.

The EFF said the Public Protector’s decisions were binding until set aside by the court.

Gordhan has indicated that he will be challenging the Public Protector’s decision.