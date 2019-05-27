EFF defends Public Protector from ‘racist’ attacks
The EFF said the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation only spoke out in defence of Indian people after the organisation criticised the Public Protector’s decision against Minister Pravin Gordhan.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have rejected calls for Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be removed from office after the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation on Monday joined growing calls for her to be sanctioned.
Several organisations, including the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, Freedom Under Law, trade union federation Cosatu and the Congress of the People, have slammed Mkhwebane and questioned her credibility after she found Minister Pravin Gordhan guilty of improper conduct in his handling of the 2010 early retirement payout of former South African Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay
In a statement, the red berets said the calls were a direct attack on the Chapter 9 institution.
The EFF also accused the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation of racism.
“We are of the view that the Kathrada organisation is becoming a racist organisation that speaks only when Indians are touched,” the EFF said.
The EFF said the Public Protector’s decisions were binding until set aside by the court.
Gordhan has indicated that he will be challenging the Public Protector’s decision.
EFF Rejects Calls For Removal Of Public Protector pic.twitter.com/7e6iZUaRIU— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 27, 2019
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Questions around Mabuza being sworn in as MP still unanswered
-
UPDATE: 9 dead, 20 others injured in N3 multi-vehicle collision
-
Public Protector's attack on Gordhan's PA unnecessary - lawyer
-
Mkhwebane playing factional politics over Gordhan report: Kathdrada Foundation
-
Zille: DA made big mistake falling into ANC, EFF's race-based politics
-
Stranded man & woman found shot dead in bakkie near N12
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.