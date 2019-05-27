Delft woman searching for missing baby daughter, sister

-
WC ANC's alliance partners call for overhaul of PECPolitics
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mpumalanga police on alert following threats to disrupt premier's inaugurationLocal
-
Joburg suspects arrested for impersonating cops to appear in courtLocal
-
-
-
-
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
-
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
-
-
-
Nothing untoward in Gordhan approving Ivan Pillay's retirement, says lawyerPolitics
-
Cele prepared to serve in any portfolio in Ramaphosa's CabinetPolitics
-
Public Protector's attack on Gordhan's PA unnecessary - lawyerPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Belinda Bozzoli, let music free your colonial mindOpinion
-
-
ANALYSIS: Data fails to capture complexity of SA’s unemployment crisisOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The generational battle in African politicsOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal effortsOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
-
Telkom cuts 13% jobs despite FY profit surgeBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Zondo wants answers on Hawks inaction on fraudulent Transnet paymentBusiness
-
South African carbon tax finally becomes lawBusiness
-
Fiat Chrysler presents plan for merger with RenaultBusiness
-
If properly handled, Hadebe’s exit won't affect Eskom, says economistBusiness
-
S&P rating decision welcomed by punditsBusiness
-
Former manager of Marvel's Stan Lee arrested for elder abuseLifestyle
-
Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' casts a box-office spellLifestyle
-
Mel B calls Victoria Beckham a b****Lifestyle
-
Booster shot: Zimbabwe coffee revival paying dividendsLifestyle
-
South Korean social satire 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at CannesLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 25 May 2019Lifestyle
-
17 interesting things to know about our new-ish president, RamaphosaPolitics
-
'Off the scale' excitement for fans as Spice Girls reunion opensLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 24 May 2019Lifestyle
-
Federer enjoying 'outsider' tag on Roland Garros returnSport
-
'They're the national team' - Jaguares face call to get boot from Super RugbySport
-
Cech hopes to haunt Chelsea in Europa League final farewellSport
-
Amla hits form for Proteas, Blitzboks qualify for OlympicsSport
-
Another Amla half-century puts to bed any doubt he belongsSport
-
Hamilton wins Monaco GP to extend championship leadSport
-
WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inaugurationLocal
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Frans Baleni on president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Equal bonuses on the cards for Banyana Banyana playersLocal
-
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob ZumaLocal
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: Men are the ‘most vicious’ when it comes to women’s bodiesLocal
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: The women’s ministry can succeed with the right leaderLocal
-
Trengove: Zuma can't complain about trial delaysPolitics
-
EWN On The Couch: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi gives American football a trySport
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
Delft woman searching for missing baby daughter, sister
The woman claims she gave the girl to her sister on Saturday for her to enter into a photo shoot for a baby competition.
CAPE TOWN - A Delft mother has opened a missing person's case after her two-month-old baby disappeared.
The woman claims she gave the girl to her sister on Saturday.
The Delft community policing forum’s Charles George explained what the mother has told authorities.
“She alleges that on Saturday she gave her baby to her sister and the sister would enter the infant into a baby competition. So, the baby had to go for a photo shoot,” he said.
However, there was no trace of little Tiona Vuso or her aunt.
George said the mother had tried to get in touch with her sister.
“When I spoke to the mom, the sister was still on Facebook and when she sent the sister a message, she never responded. We are not quite sure what exactly is happening here.”
