Delft woman searching for missing baby daughter, sister

The woman claims she gave the girl to her sister on Saturday for her to enter into a photo shoot for a baby competition.

CAPE TOWN - A Delft mother has opened a missing person's case after her two-month-old baby disappeared.

The Delft community policing forum’s Charles George explained what the mother has told authorities.

“She alleges that on Saturday she gave her baby to her sister and the sister would enter the infant into a baby competition. So, the baby had to go for a photo shoot,” he said.

However, there was no trace of little Tiona Vuso or her aunt.

George said the mother had tried to get in touch with her sister.

“When I spoke to the mom, the sister was still on Facebook and when she sent the sister a message, she never responded. We are not quite sure what exactly is happening here.”