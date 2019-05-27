View all in Latest
CT property owners face deadline to register solar power systems with city

In July 2018, the city announced that a R6,425.90 service fee would be charged to residents who failed to register their systems.

FILE: A solar panel array. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: A solar panel array. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town property owners with solar power systems have until Thursday to register their installation with the city.

The initial deadline was the end of February, but the city extended the grace period to Thursday.

In July 2018, the city announced that a R6,425.90 service fee would be charged to residents who failed to register their systems.

The city's Phindile Maxiti explains: "For us to understand, we need to know who is connected and who isn't connected, so that we don't assume that those who are connected are on unauthorised connections. So we want to make sure that we know who is on the grid."

