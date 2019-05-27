CT police hunt for convicted triple-murderer wrongly released from custody

Phelo Mtala was allowed to leave the Wynberg Magistrates Court last Wednesday after he fooled the court.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for a convicted triple-murderer who was mistakenly released from custody in Wynberg.

But police said this should not have happened and they were trying to track him down.

The National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape said Mtala was convicted on three counts of premeditated murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was due for sentencing in the Western Cape High Court.

But Mtala managed to fool the Wynberg Magistrates Court where he was appearing on a different matter.

In court, he responded to the name of a person who was scheduled for release and after the case was concluded he walked out free.

Officers have launched a manhunt for Mtala who is considered a dangerous criminal.