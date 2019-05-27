CT police hunt for convicted triple-murderer wrongly released from custody

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

CT police hunt for convicted triple-murderer wrongly released from custody

Phelo Mtala was allowed to leave the Wynberg Magistrates Court last Wednesday after he fooled the court.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for a convicted triple-murderer who was mistakenly released from custody in Wynberg.

Phelo Mtala was allowed to leave the Wynberg Magistrates Court last Wednesday.

But police said this should not have happened and they were trying to track him down.

The National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape said Mtala was convicted on three counts of premeditated murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was due for sentencing in the Western Cape High Court.

But Mtala managed to fool the Wynberg Magistrates Court where he was appearing on a different matter.

In court, he responded to the name of a person who was scheduled for release and after the case was concluded he walked out free.

Officers have launched a manhunt for Mtala who is considered a dangerous criminal.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA