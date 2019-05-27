View all in Latest
Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to consider Cabinet of between 20 and 25 ministers

Cosatu has also questioned the role of deputy ministers in the Cabinet.

President of the sixth democratic Parliament Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
President of the sixth democratic Parliament Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said that a Cabinet of between 20 and 25 ministers is what President Cyril Ramaphosa should consider.

Cosatu has also questioned the role of deputy ministers in the Cabinet.

The union's secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali said that Ramaphosa will have to look at people with capacity and competence ahead of the much-anticipated Cabinet announcement.

"Our advice we're sending to the president would be to look at people of capacity, competence, people with a clean record. Then he would have to look at the questions of gender, and the youth."

Ntshalintshali believes that a mix in Cabinet of young people and those who have performed well in the past will help.

