Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to consider Cabinet of between 20 and 25 ministers

Cosatu has also questioned the role of deputy ministers in the Cabinet.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said that a Cabinet of between 20 and 25 ministers is what President Cyril Ramaphosa should consider.

The union's secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali said that Ramaphosa will have to look at people with capacity and competence ahead of the much-anticipated Cabinet announcement.

"Our advice we're sending to the president would be to look at people of capacity, competence, people with a clean record. Then he would have to look at the questions of gender, and the youth."

Ntshalintshali believes that a mix in Cabinet of young people and those who have performed well in the past will help.