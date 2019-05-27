Corruption-accused Worcester prison warder granted bail

Enwille Loeks appeared in the Worcester Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A Worcester prison warder who faces charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice has been released on bail of R2,000.

Undercover anti-gang unit members arrested the 29-year-old on Saturday when they followed up on information about a possibly corrupt official.

The suspect accepted R3,000 in cash and 295 grams of tik from an undercover agent, leading to his arrest.

The case has been postponed to 9 July for further investigation.