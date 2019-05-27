View all in Latest
Corruption-accused Worcester prison warder granted bail

Enwille Loeks appeared in the Worcester Magistrates Court on Monday.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Worcester prison warder who faces charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice has been released on bail of R2,000.

Enwille Loeks appeared in the Worcester Magistrates Court on Monday.

Undercover anti-gang unit members arrested the 29-year-old on Saturday when they followed up on information about a possibly corrupt official.

The suspect accepted R3,000 in cash and 295 grams of tik from an undercover agent, leading to his arrest.

The case has been postponed to 9 July for further investigation.

