Cele prepared to serve in any portfolio in Ramaphosa's Cabinet
Former Police Minister Bheki Cele bid farewell to his forces at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at the presidential inauguration.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Police Minister Bheki Cele said he was prepared to serve in any portfolio if President Cyril Ramaphosa called on him to do so.
Cele bid farewell to his forces at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at the presidential inauguration.
The minister commended officers for their work during the elections and sais that even if he left office he would remain a faithful member of the African National Congress (ANC).
“When the leadership thinks that you can be the MEC of police, or be the national commissioner, you can be deputy Minister of Agriculture and all that other stuff and you can be the Minister of Police. At no stage that you can simply say no. It requires discipline to not say no to that kind of Thuma Mina appointment.”
Popular in Politics
-
Public Protector's attack on Gordhan's PA unnecessary - lawyer
-
Flagged ANC leaders hope to clear names before Cabinet announcement
-
'Where is he?' Meshoe says Zuma no-show at inauguration is a red flag
-
Gordhan's interference with Eskom board led to CEO's resignation - Economist
-
Malema warns Ramaphosa against appointing Pravin Gordhan
-
Cele thanks police officers as he bids ministry farewell
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.