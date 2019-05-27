Cele prepared to serve in any portfolio in Ramaphosa's Cabinet

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele bid farewell to his forces at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at the presidential inauguration.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Police Minister Bheki Cele said he was prepared to serve in any portfolio if President Cyril Ramaphosa called on him to do so.

The minister commended officers for their work during the elections and sais that even if he left office he would remain a faithful member of the African National Congress (ANC).

“When the leadership thinks that you can be the MEC of police, or be the national commissioner, you can be deputy Minister of Agriculture and all that other stuff and you can be the Minister of Police. At no stage that you can simply say no. It requires discipline to not say no to that kind of Thuma Mina appointment.”