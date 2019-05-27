View all in Latest
Cele prepared to serve in any portfolio in Ramaphosa's Cabinet

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele bid farewell to his forces at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at the presidential inauguration.

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele briefing the media at Loftus Versveld Stadium on 23 May ahead of the presidential inauguration on 25 May 2019. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Former Police Minister Bheki Cele briefing the media at Loftus Versveld Stadium on 23 May ahead of the presidential inauguration on 25 May 2019. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former Police Minister Bheki Cele said he was prepared to serve in any portfolio if President Cyril Ramaphosa called on him to do so.

Cele bid farewell to his forces at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at the presidential inauguration.

The minister commended officers for their work during the elections and sais that even if he left office he would remain a faithful member of the African National Congress (ANC).

“When the leadership thinks that you can be the MEC of police, or be the national commissioner, you can be deputy Minister of Agriculture and all that other stuff and you can be the Minister of Police. At no stage that you can simply say no. It requires discipline to not say no to that kind of Thuma Mina appointment.”

