Cape Town dam levels almost double this winter

CAPE TOWN - Dam levels in the Western Cape have improved this winter. At 33.5%, the average dam levels are nearly double what they were at this time last year.

Cape Town's average dam level was 45.7%, also noticeably higher than 2018's 23.4%.

“We want to urge people to just prepare [and] identify potential risks around the home, for example, remove leaves from gutters and so forth. Ideally, you want the water to be able to flow away quickly and not dam up around your home,” said Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan.