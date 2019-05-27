ANC’s integrity commission likely complete its work by Wednesday
The commission is in discussions with more than 20 members of the governing party.
JOHANNESBURG - As the country eagerly awaits the announcement of the new cabinet, the African National Congress' (ANC) integrity commission that is looking into the conduct of a number of the party’s high-profile members will likely complete its work this week.
The commission’s George Mashamba earlier said the it would likely carry out the work until Wednesday
It’s already met with Deputy President David Mabuza who is accused of having brought the ANC’s name into disrepute as he faces long-standing allegations of impropriety.
Although the powers of the ANC’s integrity commission that was established in 2013 were strengthened at its 54th national conference two years ago, it was unclear what weight the report it will produce into the 22 investigated members would carry, especially with regards to ministerial appointments.
The commission has interviewed Mabuza, who last week postponed his swearing in as a member of Parliament until the commission resolved its work into his conduct.
But the structure’s recommendations have not always found expression in either government or the ANC.
In 2017, it unsuccessfully called on former President Jacob Zuma to vacate office for bringing the party into disrepute after a messy Cabinet reshuffle that saw Pravin Gordhan removed as then finance minister.
Ministers Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane were also expected to appear before the commission.
