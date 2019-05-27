View all in Latest
7 dead, several injured in N3 multi-vehicle collision

The City of Ekurhuleni’s disaster management service said it was unclear what caused Monday afternoon’s accident.

Seven people were killed and several others injured on 27 May 2019 in a multiple vehicle collision on the N3 South next to Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. Picture: @ER24EMS
Seven people were killed and several others injured on 27 May 2019 in a multiple vehicle collision on the N3 South next to Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. Picture: @ER24EMS
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people were killed and several others were injured in a multiple vehicle collision on the N3 South in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on Monday.

“We can confirm that seven people have been declared dead on the scene, of which one of them was burned beyond recognition,” William Ntladi, district manager media liaison of the city's emergency services, said.

The City of Ekurhuleni’s disaster management service said it was unclear what caused Monday afternoon’s accident.

An undisclosed number of people with various injuries have been rushed to nearby hospitals.

Ntladi said the N3 South had been closed.

