Warden arrested for corruption, defeating ends of justice

CAPE TOWN - Police in Worcester have arrested a warden for corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

An intelligence undercover operation was conducted by members from the anti-gang unit at a fast food outlet yesterday.

Police said the man was arrested after police caught him with R3,000 and 295 grams of tik.

"The 29-year-old is a warden at Worcester Correctional Services. He's due to appear in the Worcester Magistrate's Court on Monday," said the police's Frederick van Wyk.