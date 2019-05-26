Warden arrested for corruption, defeating ends of justice

Stranded man & woman found shot dead in bakkie near N12
An intelligence undercover operation was conducted by members from the anti-gang unit at a fast food outlet yesterday.
CAPE TOWN - Police in Worcester have arrested a warden for corruption and defeating the ends of justice.
Police said the man was arrested after police caught him with R3,000 and 295 grams of tik.
"The 29-year-old is a warden at Worcester Correctional Services. He's due to appear in the Worcester Magistrate's Court on Monday," said the police's Frederick van Wyk.
