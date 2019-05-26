Two more suspects arrested in connection with Mamelodi school robbery

Police arrested two men on Thursday and Friday respectively, which brings to three those who have been handcuffed.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested two more suspects for attempted murder and robbery of 19 US students and a professor in Mamelodi.

Earlier this month, a group of five criminals accosted the students who were on an outreach programme at a school in the area and robbed them of their personal belongings before feeling the scene in a Toyota Quantum.

They also shot and wounded a member of the public during the attack.

Police Spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said the recent arrests were made in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

"The intelligence-driven operation will continue as police are optimistic that it is only a matter of time until the remaining suspects are arrested. Both suspects are due in court on Monday, 27 May."