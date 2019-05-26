View all in Latest
Two more suspects arrested in connection with Mamelodi school robbery

Police arrested two men on Thursday and Friday respectively, which brings to three those who have been handcuffed.

Pair of handcuffs.
Pair of handcuffs.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested two more suspects for attempted murder and robbery of 19 US students and a professor in Mamelodi.

Earlier this month, a group of five criminals accosted the students who were on an outreach programme at a school in the area and robbed them of their personal belongings before feeling the scene in a Toyota Quantum.

They also shot and wounded a member of the public during the attack.

Police arrested two men on Thursday and Friday respectively, which brings to three those who have been handcuffed.

Police Spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said the recent arrests were made in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

"The intelligence-driven operation will continue as police are optimistic that it is only a matter of time until the remaining suspects are arrested. Both suspects are due in court on Monday, 27 May."

