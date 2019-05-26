Stranded man & woman found shot dead in bakkie near N12

The woman was found inside the vehicle with a single gunshot wound, while the man was found outside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

JOHANNESBURG - A 19-year-old man and woman in her 20s were shot dead on Putfontein Road near a bridge above the N12.

Paramedics said the pair were stranded on the road when their bakkie ran out of diesel.

Two workers who were travelling with the pair but had fled the scene returned once emergency services arrived.

They alleged that a group of men had approached them after they had stopped on the side of the Road.

Police are investigating the incident.