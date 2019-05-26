Stormers skipper to undergo scan on injured knee

Kolisi, who is also the Springbok captain, left the field before half-time after being injured during the Stormers’ 34-22 win over the Highlanders on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Stormers captain Siya Kolisi will undergo a scan on his injured knee on Sunday, with coach Robbie Fleck saying he has a “gut feeling” that the flanker will be fit for next Saturday’s Super Rugby clash with the Lions.

Kolisi, who is also the Springbok captain, left the field before half-time after being injured during the Stormers’ 34-22 win over the Highlanders on Saturday. The result kept alive their hopes of grabbing a playoff place at the end of the season.

Fleck said they would have to wait to see whether Kolisi would be available but an increasing list of players with bumps and bruises meant they would taper off the intensity of preparations ahead of the trip to Ellis Park.

Lock Pieter-Steph du Toit completed 80 minutes against the Highlanders but is scheduled to see a specialist again over a troublesome shoulder joint injury, Fleck added.

There is also a potential crisis at hooker where first choice Bongi Mbonambi, who missed out against the Highlanders, is still doubtful and his replacement Scarra Ntubeni suffered a similar thigh injury on Saturday and could also miss out against the Lions, in a must-win match for both teams.

Fleck said the Stormers would have to “be smart” about the way they prepared this week.

“It’s now more about keeping the boys fresh. If it means we only train on Thursday, that’s what we’ll have to do. It’s now about getting guys back on the park.”

The Stormers sit bottom of the South African conference but are just six points off leaders Jaguares. With two of their last three regular season games at home, they remain confident of continuing past the end of the regular season.