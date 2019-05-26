View all in Latest
Saray Khumalo makes her way back home after summiting Everest

Khumalo was in Nepal for about a week re-adjusting to the increased oxygen levels at ground level before heading back home.

South African mountaineer Saray Khumalo. Picture: GCIS
South African mountaineer Saray Khumalo. Picture: GCIS
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African mountaineer Saray Khumalo is boarding her flight home today after a historical climb of Mount Everest.

She made international headlines last week after being the first black African female to summit the mountain.

Khumalo was in Nepal for about a week re-adjusting to the increased oxygen levels at ground level before heading back home.

Her media liaison Jeanette McGill says she left the city of Kathmandu.

She said the mountaineer is ready to come home.

“She’s doing well and is looking forward to being home and spending time with her family.”

Khumalo is expected to arrive at 10am tomorrow where she will brief the media at OR Tambo International Airport.

