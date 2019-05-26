SANDF says man in parachute accident at inauguration is not in ICU
A video of the incident was widely shared on social media with some questioning the skills of the country's soldiers.
JOHANNESBURG - The SANDF has rejected claims that a member of its sky diving free-fall team is in intensive care after crashing into a rocket launcher.
The incident happened during President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration yesterday as part of a military parade at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
WATCH: SANDF Parachute Regiment demonstration #SabcNews #Inauguration2019 pic.twitter.com/Nxg6A6Zwno— Tshepiso Moche (@tshepimoche) May 25, 2019
Spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi says the man received medical attention but is not in ICU.
"Most believe what others are saying on social media, which is why we decided to issue a statement, although some TV stations covered the news that the member was not seriously injured, some have their own agenda that he is in ICU."
#PresidentialInaugaration SANDF FULL STATEMENT. BD pic.twitter.com/12xLKznWKg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 26, 2019
