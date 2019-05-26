View all in Latest
Roelf Meyer: President Ramaphosa can take us forward

Ramaphosa and Meyer worked together as negotiators during a sensitive period in South Africa as the country made its transition into democracy.

Veteran politician Roelf Meyer sits down for a one-on-one interview with Melanie Verwoerd. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
Veteran politician Roelf Meyer sits down for a one-on-one interview with Melanie Verwoerd. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former constitutional development minister Roelf Meyer says he believes President Cyril Ramaphosa is the man who can take South Africa forward.

Ramaphosa and Meyer worked together as negotiators during a sensitive period in South Africa as the country made its transition into democracy.

He says Ramaphosa is the right man who can make South Africans proud again.

“I support President Ramaphosa because trust his leadership, I believe he is the man who can us forward, he’s the man who can take us on the high road again. The country was struggling in the last period. Cyril has the capacity and capability to change around the country.”

