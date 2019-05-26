Roelf Meyer: President Ramaphosa can take us forward

-
AfriForum urges WC residents to join safety structures after farm attacksLocal
-
Malema warns Ramaphosa against appointing Pravin GordhanPolitics
-
Seven up - Contest to replace May as British prime minister gets crowdedWorld
-
Mzwandile Masina: We don’t want tainted people in CabinetPolitics
-
Ramaphosa warned against being all talk and no actionPolitics
-
Timing of Mkhwebane's Gordhan report release questionable - FULLocal
-
AfriForum urges WC residents to join safety structures after farm attacksLocal
-
Malema warns Ramaphosa against appointing Pravin GordhanPolitics
-
Mzwandile Masina: We don’t want tainted people in CabinetPolitics
-
Ramaphosa warned against being all talk and no actionPolitics
-
Timing of Mkhwebane's Gordhan report release questionable - FULLocal
-
'We are heading in right direction': Many hopeful after Ramaphosa inaugurationPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
-
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
Malema warns Ramaphosa against appointing Pravin GordhanPolitics
-
Mzwandile Masina: We don’t want tainted people in CabinetPolitics
-
Ramaphosa warned against being all talk and no actionPolitics
-
'We are heading in right direction': Many hopeful after Ramaphosa inaugurationPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: SA renewing its commitment to African continentPolitics
-
Who will Ramaphosa appoint to his cabinet?Politics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Belinda Bozzoli, let music free your colonial mindOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Data fails to capture complexity of SA’s unemployment crisisOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The generational battle in African politicsOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal effortsOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Phakamani Hadebe's resignation as Eskom CEO met with shockBusiness
-
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resignsBusiness
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
-
Public Protector finds Gordhan guilty over SARS retirement payoutBusiness
-
Zondo seeks answers from Hawks over Transnet’s R647m payment to fake supplierLocal
-
Hawks made no progress on irregular Transnet contracts report, inquiry hearsBusiness
Popular Topics
Lotto results: Saturday, 25 May 2019
-
17 interesting things to know about our new-ish president, RamaphosaPolitics
-
'Off the scale' excitement for fans as Spice Girls reunion opensLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 24 May 2019Lifestyle
-
In Cannes, glittery film festival literally costs the earthLifestyle
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
-
Castle Lite Unlocks Meek Mill & extra day of hip-hopLifestyle
-
The pay gap conversation & how it's changed the life of Michelle WilliamsLifestyle
-
Harvey Weinstein and accusers reach tentative compensation deal - 'WSJ'Lifestyle
-
Drink to that: Bonang Matheba 'proud bubbly supplier' for Ramaphosa inaugurationLifestyle
-
Sharks beat Lions for third time in a row to move 2nd in SA conferenceSport
-
Boult strikes as New Zealand thrash India in World Cup warm-upSport
-
Hamilton snatches dramatic Monaco GP pole with record lapSport
-
Wenger says his football future may not be in managementSport
-
Warner booed as Australia bat against England in World Cup warm-upSport
-
Messi Europe's top scorer for third straight yearSport
Popular Topics
-
WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inaugurationLocal
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Frans Baleni on president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Equal bonuses on the cards for Banyana Banyana playersLocal
-
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob ZumaLocal
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: Men are the ‘most vicious’ when it comes to women’s bodiesLocal
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: The women’s ministry can succeed with the right leaderLocal
-
Trengove: Zuma can't complain about trial delaysPolitics
-
EWN On The Couch: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi gives American football a trySport
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
- Sun
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
Roelf Meyer: President Ramaphosa can take us forward
Ramaphosa and Meyer worked together as negotiators during a sensitive period in South Africa as the country made its transition into democracy.
JOHANNESBURG - Former constitutional development minister Roelf Meyer says he believes President Cyril Ramaphosa is the man who can take South Africa forward.
Ramaphosa and Meyer worked together as negotiators during a sensitive period in South Africa as the country made its transition into democracy.
He says Ramaphosa is the right man who can make South Africans proud again.
“I support President Ramaphosa because trust his leadership, I believe he is the man who can us forward, he’s the man who can take us on the high road again. The country was struggling in the last period. Cyril has the capacity and capability to change around the country.”
Timeline
Popular in Politics
-
'Where is he?' Meshoe says Zuma no-show at inauguration is a red flag16 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa warned against being all talk and no action3 hours ago
-
Malema warns Ramaphosa against appointing Pravin Gordhanone hour ago
-
Malema: Mabuza must be deputy president if Ramaphosa wants peace23 hours ago
-
Mzwandile Masina: We don’t want tainted people in Cabinet3 hours ago
-
Who will Ramaphosa appoint to his cabinet?16 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.