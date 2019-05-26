View all in Latest
Remove your political posters or get fined, JHB municipality warns

The city by-law dictates that parties must remove posters 10 days after the election has been declared.

eff-members-anc-posters-video-twitterpng
eff-members-anc-posters-video-twitterpng
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg warned political parties to remove election posters before the deadline or face a fine.

The city by-law dictates that parties must remove posters 10 days after the election has been declared.

Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingaone says the deadline has expired but they have given the parties seven days extension to follow the law.

“Failure to do so, the city will remove each poster and they will be calculated. It’s R200 per poster and the bill will be sent to the party.”

Modingwana says the week-long window period expires on Tuesday.

