Remove your political posters or get fined, JHB municipality warns

Yoga teacher found alive after 17 days lost in Hawaii forest
Roelf Meyer: President Ramaphosa can take us forward
AfriForum urges WC residents to join safety structures after farm attacks
Malema warns Ramaphosa against appointing Pravin Gordhan
Seven up - Contest to replace May as British prime minister gets crowded
Mzwandile Masina: We don't want tainted people in Cabinet
Roelf Meyer: President Ramaphosa can take us forward
AfriForum urges WC residents to join safety structures after farm attacks
Malema warns Ramaphosa against appointing Pravin Gordhan
Mzwandile Masina: We don't want tainted people in Cabinet
Ramaphosa warned against being all talk and no action
Timing of Mkhwebane's Gordhan report release questionable - FUL
Meet the ANC's premier candidates
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell Mothlake
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANC
Parties say they're making progress with removing election posters
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penalties
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisis
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularities
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularities
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in Africa
Malema warns Ramaphosa against appointing Pravin Gordhan
Mzwandile Masina: We don't want tainted people in Cabinet
Ramaphosa warned against being all talk and no action
'We are heading in right direction': Many hopeful after Ramaphosa inauguration
Ramaphosa: SA renewing its commitment to African continent
Who will Ramaphosa appoint to his cabinet?
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Belinda Bozzoli, let music free your colonial mind
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa's Cabinet: who & what's needed to end SA's malaise
ANALYSIS: Data fails to capture complexity of SA's unemployment crisis
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The generational battle in African politics
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal efforts
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical ruler
Phakamani Hadebe's resignation as Eskom CEO met with shock
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resigns
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down Under
Public Protector finds Gordhan guilty over SARS retirement payout
Zondo seeks answers from Hawks over Transnet's R647m payment to fake supplier
Hawks made no progress on irregular Transnet contracts report, inquiry hears
Lotto results: Saturday, 25 May 2019
17 interesting things to know about our new-ish president, Ramaphosa
'Off the scale' excitement for fans as Spice Girls reunion opens
Powerball results: Friday 24 May 2019
In Cannes, glittery film festival literally costs the earth
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down Under
Castle Lite Unlocks Meek Mill & extra day of hip-hop
The pay gap conversation & how it's changed the life of Michelle Williams
Harvey Weinstein and accusers reach tentative compensation deal - 'WSJ'
Valverde not to blame for Barca cup defeat - Bartomeu
'I owe it all to Niki' says Hamilton of F1 success
Lewandowski strikes twice as Bayern seal German double
Sharks beat Lions for third time in a row to move 2nd in SA conference
Boult strikes as New Zealand thrash India in World Cup warm-up
Hamilton snatches dramatic Monaco GP pole with record lap
WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration
Sphithiphithi: Frans Baleni on president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa
Equal bonuses on the cards for Banyana Banyana players
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob Zuma
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down Under
Mlambo-Ngcuka: Men are the 'most vicious' when it comes to women's bodies
Mlambo-Ngcuka: The women's ministry can succeed with the right leader
Trengove: Zuma can't complain about trial delays
EWN On The Couch: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi gives American football a try
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...
CARTOON: Time to clean up the Cabinet
CARTOON: The Smallanyana Parties
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetence
CARTOON: The Elections In Numbers
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For You
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerations
Remove your political posters or get fined, JHB municipality warns
The city by-law dictates that parties must remove posters 10 days after the election has been declared.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg warned political parties to remove election posters before the deadline or face a fine.
The city by-law dictates that parties must remove posters 10 days after the election has been declared.
Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingaone says the deadline has expired but they have given the parties seven days extension to follow the law.
“Failure to do so, the city will remove each poster and they will be calculated. It’s R200 per poster and the bill will be sent to the party.”
Modingwana says the week-long window period expires on Tuesday.
'Where is he?' Meshoe says Zuma no-show at inauguration is a red flag
Malema warns Ramaphosa against appointing Pravin Gordhan
Ramaphosa warned against being all talk and no action
Roelf Meyer: President Ramaphosa can take us forward
Malema: Mabuza must be deputy president if Ramaphosa wants peace
Mzwandile Masina: We don't want tainted people in Cabinet
