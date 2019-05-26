View all in Latest
Ramaphosa warned against being all talk and no action

For some South Africans it’s a simple request to Ramaphosa be a transparent and honest leader.

Cyril Ramaphosa takes the oath of office as the President of the Republic of South Africa at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 25 May 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Cyril Ramaphosa takes the oath of office as the President of the Republic of South Africa at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 25 May 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
36 minutes ago

LOFTUS STADIUM - Calls are being made for President Cyril Ramaphosa to make good on his ambitious promises that were made during his inauguration speech in Pretoria.

Yesterday, Ramaphosa officially took office when he was sworn in at Loftus Versveld Stadium in front of thousands of South Africans and heads of state.

Ordinary South Africans said they have been grappling with issues such as jobs, money, crime and houses for years, and the country is now pinning their hopes on Ramaphosa to finally deliver on promises made by his predecessors decades ago.

For some South Africans it’s a simple request to Ramaphosa be a transparent and honest leader.

“This time I don’t think there will be corruption because Cyril Ramaphosa is strict,” a man said.

“I pray he doesn’t disappoint us,” another person said.

South Africans cheered loudly for former president Thabo Mbeki when he arrived at the stadium, while others used the opportunity to chant “where is Jacob Zuma” who was absent.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

