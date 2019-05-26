Ramaphosa warned against being all talk and no action
For some South Africans it’s a simple request to Ramaphosa be a transparent and honest leader.
LOFTUS STADIUM - Calls are being made for President Cyril Ramaphosa to make good on his ambitious promises that were made during his inauguration speech in Pretoria.
Yesterday, Ramaphosa officially took office when he was sworn in at Loftus Versveld Stadium in front of thousands of South Africans and heads of state.
[ICYMI] GALLERY: New dawn: Cyril Ramaphosa begins term as president of SA #SAInuaguration19 https://t.co/eX7dq7aUkK pic.twitter.com/HbmIgcW0x8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2019
Ordinary South Africans said they have been grappling with issues such as jobs, money, crime and houses for years, and the country is now pinning their hopes on Ramaphosa to finally deliver on promises made by his predecessors decades ago.
“This time I don’t think there will be corruption because Cyril Ramaphosa is strict,” a man said.
“I pray he doesn’t disappoint us,” another person said.
South Africans cheered loudly for former president Thabo Mbeki when he arrived at the stadium, while others used the opportunity to chant “where is Jacob Zuma” who was absent.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
