Ramaphosa under pressure to appoint reduced Cabinet
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans and the international community, including investors are waiting with keen interest to see who President Cyril Ramaphosa will appoint in his Cabinet.
Ramaphosa is walking a tight rope, as he is under pressure to deliver on his promise of reducing the size of the executive due to the country’s overburdened fiscus.
The first mandate that Ramaphosa must carry out is turning the dwindling economy around.
To achieve this, he needs men and women who will be dedicated, have integrity and be prudent with the South African purse.
When his predecessor, former president Jacob Zuma came into power, he increased the size of ministers to 36 from 28 during Thabo Mbeki’s tenure.
It was widely believed that the hike was due to Zuma’s indebtedness to those who supported him during his difficult rise to power.
Now Ramaphosa wants a trimmed team with a specific set of qualities.
“Those you elected are now saying send us, they have said thuma mina, roma nna. You’ve chosen them to safeguard your rights.”
The president is expected to present to the nation a reconfigured Cabinet by Monday.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
