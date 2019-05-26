View all in Latest
Mzwandile Masina: We don’t want tainted people in Cabinet

Now that Ramaphosa was sworn in as the new president, all eyes are on who will make the cut in his new Cabinet.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina delivering his State of the City address outside the municipal chambers. Picture: Twitter/@EMMInfo.
Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina delivering his State of the City address outside the municipal chambers. Picture: Twitter/@EMMInfo.
24 minutes ago

LOFTUS STADIUM - Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina says people who are tainted by scandals must not serve in President Cyril Ramaphosa's new Cabinet.

The newly sworn in president is expected to announce his new Cabinet soon.

Now that Ramaphosa was sworn in as the new president, all eyes are on who will make the cut in his new Cabinet.

The president promised a leaner administration in a bid to increase efficiency and cut costs.

The Ekurhuleni mayor had a few words of advice for him.

“The ANC has been clear that we don’t want tainted individuals to be appointed. That is a powerful message we used to drum up support to say to South Africans that we are on self-correction. Anyone that has been tainted must be given an opportunity to go clear their name.”

Masina said they will support Ramaphosa no matter who he decides will serve in the sixth administration.

