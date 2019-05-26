Malema warns Ramaphosa against appointing Pravin Gordhan
JOHANNESBURG - As President Cyril Ramaphosa readies to appoint his Cabinet, EFF leader Julius Malema says if he appoints outgoing Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, he will be a Constitutional delinquent.
Malema says the eff backed former public protector Thuli Mandonsela in her findings against former president Jacob Zuma.
And they are ready to back advocate Busisiwe Mkhebane's finding that Gordhan is guilty of misconduct
The EFF leader said the red berets are going back to Parliament to uphold the constitution and instil respect for chapter nine institutions like the public protector.
He said one of the first cases that the president must use to show that he also respects the office of the public protector is to discipline Gordhan.
“We did with Thuli Madonsela against Jacob Zuma, we are doing it again! The EFF is going to defend this report against Pravin. It must be implemented.”
Malema said Ramaphosa must tell Gordhan to do the honourable thing and tell South Africa he is not available for Cabinet so he can clear his name.
The president is expected to announce his cabinet by Monday.
