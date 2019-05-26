Lotto results: Saturday, 25 May 2019

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from last night’s Lotto draw for Saturday, 26 May 2019 are as follows:

Lotto results: 4, 6, 12, 17, 32, 34 Bonus: 08

Lotto Plus 1 results: 2, 20, 21, 23, 32, 52 Bonus: 41

Lotto Plus 2 results: 9, 10, 11, 15, 22, 29 Bonus: 34

For more, visit the National Ithuba website.