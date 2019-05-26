Limpopo police condemn killing of 3 men in mob justice attack

The mob caught three men, accusing them of being responsible for house robberies in the area. The three were then brutally assaulted with various objects.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Ga-Wally village outside Tzaneen, Limpopo have condemned the killing of three men in a mob justice attack in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said an intruder allegedly broke into the house of an elderly woman at around midnight. The woman screamed, alerting community members who mobilised and hunted the intruder down.

Police responded to the incident but upon arrival, were met by gruesome scenes of blood and three dead bodies. At that time, the crowd had already dispersed.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba ordered an immediate investigation into the incident, calling for all those responsible to be hunted down as a matter of urgency.

“The police will be merciless in dealing with any people who take the law into their own hands by attacking people they suspect of being criminals. Community members are urged to desist from these attacks and should instead call the police to effect arrests.”

Three counts of murder have been opened for investigation.