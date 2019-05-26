Grabouw farmworkers vow to continue striking

Scores of residents joined the farmworkers and marched to the local police station on Saturday to hand over a memorandum.

CAPE TOWN - Farmworkers in Grabouw have said they will continue to strike until their demands for wage increases are met.

The employees have downed tools for three weeks, demanding a wage increase of R250 per day and want single-unit hostels to be converted to family units.

The Commercial Agricultural and Allied Workers Union's said the police station commander Steve Doring needs to take action against officers who abuse protesters.

The union's Karel Swart said they are marching to highlight workers' issues.

"If they don't want to come to the table, we will intensify this thing, which will culminate into a bigger march."