Gordhan's interference with Eskom board led to CEO's resignation - Economist

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Gordhan's interference with Eskom board led to CEO's resignation - Economist

Eskom announced that Phakamani Hadebe will be leaving his position at the beginning of July this year due to health reasons.

Chief Executive of Eskom Phakamani Hadebe, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza at a press briefing at Lethabo power station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Chief Executive of Eskom Phakamani Hadebe, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza at a press briefing at Lethabo power station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There's much speculation about who will replace outgoing Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe following his resignation at the utility.

Economist Dawie Roodt has said he suspects the reason Hadebe resigned is because of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's interference with the board.

"I am actually surprised that he lasted this long. With this kind of political interference, especially coming from Gordhan, if I were the CEO of Eskom, I would've resigned long go."

Eskom announced that Hadebe will be leaving his position at the beginning of July this year due to health reasons.

The parastatal is facing huge challenges including rising debt and electricity capacity issues.

Roodt said Hadebe's resignation puts the viability of the financially strapped state-owned entity in doubt.

"This is happening at a time when Eskom is totally financially unstable. The next couple of days will be extremely crucial for Eskom because we need electricity to keep this economy going

The Eskom board has not yet announced who will be Hadebe's successor.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA