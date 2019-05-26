View all in Latest
Fake 'prophet' nabbed for swindling Tshwane students

Police said the man was arrested in Sunnyside on Friday after he was spotted by one of his alleged victims.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a suspected con artist who allegedly targets students in Tshwane.

The man swindled laptops from female students through a confidence game that leads the victims to believe he is a prophet and could get rid of bad luck and curses.

Police said the man was arrested in Sunnyside on Friday after he was spotted by one of his alleged victims.

Spokesperson Daniel Mavimbela said the man also duped victims into handbags.

The victims were told to buy specific items at supermarkets under the guise that these would be used in rituals to cast out bad luck and curses.

