Cosatu: Ramaphosa should appoint young, untainted people to cabinet

Cosatu said the president consulted with it about the composition of his new cabinet.

President of the sixth democratic Parliament Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
President of the sixth democratic Parliament Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Cosatu has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint individuals who are competent to his much-anticipated cabinet.

It's understood that Ramaphosa will announce the cabinet for the sixth administration tomorrow.

Cosatu said the president consulted with it about the composition of his new cabinet.

Secretary-General Bheki Ntshalintshali said the cabinet should consist of young people and those who have performed well in the past.

"Our engagement over our advice to the president, because there is no one now holding office, there are no ministers, the president must look for people with capacity and competence, with clean records that are not tainted."

Timeline

Comments

