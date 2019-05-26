Cele thanks police officers as he bids ministry farewell

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele thanked over 2,000 police officers for their work throughout the elections and at the inauguration.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Police Minister Bheki Cele has bid his forces farewell as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to reveal his new cabinet.

Cele returned to the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, where Ramaphosa was inaugurated on Saturday.

He thanked over 2,000 police officers for their work throughout the elections and at the inauguration.

Cele said they should continue to serve the nation with integrity, even after his exit.

"Thanks for the good job done so you can go home and behave very well. Stay safe."

Ramaphosa is expected to announce his new cabinet on Monday.