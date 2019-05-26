Cape firefighters tending to Kommetjie Road fire

The cause of the fire is unknown.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service has responded to a mountain fire on Kommetjie Road, above Ocean View.

At least 24 firefighters have been deployed to extinguish the blaze which occurred on Sunday afternoon. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said at this, no properties are in danger and no injuries have been reported.

Officials are monitoring the situation.