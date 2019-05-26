Presidency: Cabinet announcement to be made later in the week, not Monday

The Presidency released a statement on Sunday afternoon saying it noted media reports that the announcement will be made on Monday, 27 May and said it will only be announced later in the week.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Presidency said it noted media reports that the announcement will be made on Monday, 27 May.

It did not give a certain date for the announcement.

"The Constitution of the Republic stipulates that the President must assume office within five days of being elected by the National Assembly – and thereafter appoint a Cabinet and assign its powers and functions," the statement said.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa is emphatic that the new executive must possess requisite skills, experience, representativity and a commitment to the public services that will take the work of the sixth administration forward."