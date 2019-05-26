Presidency: Cabinet announcement to be made later in the week, not Monday

-
Two more suspects arrested in connection with Mamelodi school robberyLocal
-
'Eskom's financial outlook is in crisis' - ExpertLocal
-
Limpopo police condemn killing of 3 men in mob justice attackLocal
-
SANDF says man in parachute accident at inauguration is not in ICULocal
-
Grabouw farmworkers vow to continue strikingLocal
-
Cosatu: Ramaphosa should appoint young, untainted people to cabinetPolitics
-
Two more suspects arrested in connection with Mamelodi school robberyLocal
-
'Eskom's financial outlook is in crisis' - ExpertLocal
-
Limpopo police condemn killing of 3 men in mob justice attackLocal
-
SANDF says man in parachute accident at inauguration is not in ICULocal
-
Grabouw farmworkers vow to continue strikingLocal
-
Cosatu: Ramaphosa should appoint young, untainted people to cabinetPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
-
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
Cosatu: Ramaphosa should appoint young, untainted people to cabinetPolitics
-
Cele thanks police officers as he bids ministry farewellPolitics
-
Gordhan's interference with Eskom board led to CEO's resignation - EconomistPolitics
-
Ramaphosa under pressure to appoint reduced CabinetPolitics
-
Roelf Meyer: President Ramaphosa can take us forwardPolitics
-
Malema warns Ramaphosa against appointing Pravin GordhanPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Belinda Bozzoli, let music free your colonial mindOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Data fails to capture complexity of SA’s unemployment crisisOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The generational battle in African politicsOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal effortsOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Phakamani Hadebe's resignation as Eskom CEO met with shockBusiness
-
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resignsBusiness
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
-
Public Protector finds Gordhan guilty over SARS retirement payoutBusiness
-
Zondo seeks answers from Hawks over Transnet’s R647m payment to fake supplierLocal
-
Hawks made no progress on irregular Transnet contracts report, inquiry hearsBusiness
Popular Topics
Mel B calls Victoria Beckham a b****
-
Booster shot: Zimbabwe coffee revival paying dividendsLifestyle
-
South Korean social satire 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at CannesLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 25 May 2019Lifestyle
-
17 interesting things to know about our new-ish president, RamaphosaPolitics
-
'Off the scale' excitement for fans as Spice Girls reunion opensLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 24 May 2019Lifestyle
-
In Cannes, glittery film festival literally costs the earthLifestyle
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
-
Castle Lite Unlocks Meek Mill & extra day of hip-hopLifestyle
-
Teenager Potapova 'speechless' after stunning 'idol' KerberSport
-
Kohli sees positives in lower order despite NZ drubbingSport
-
Valverde not to blame for Barca cup defeat - BartomeuSport
-
'I owe it all to Niki' says Hamilton of F1 successSport
-
Lewandowski strikes twice as Bayern seal German doubleSport
-
Sharks beat Lions for third time in a row to move 2nd in SA conferenceSport
Popular Topics
-
WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inaugurationLocal
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Frans Baleni on president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Equal bonuses on the cards for Banyana Banyana playersLocal
-
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob ZumaLocal
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: Men are the ‘most vicious’ when it comes to women’s bodiesLocal
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: The women’s ministry can succeed with the right leaderLocal
-
Trengove: Zuma can't complain about trial delaysPolitics
-
EWN On The Couch: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi gives American football a trySport
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
- Sun
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
Presidency: Cabinet announcement to be made later in the week, not Monday
The Presidency released a statement on Sunday afternoon saying it noted media reports that the announcement will be made on Monday, 27 May and said it will only be announced later in the week.
JOHANNESBURG - The Office of the Presidency has said the cabinet announcement will be made later in the week.
In a statement released on Sunday, the Presidency said it noted media reports that the announcement will be made on Monday, 27 May.
It did not give a certain date for the announcement.
"The Constitution of the Republic stipulates that the President must assume office within five days of being elected by the National Assembly – and thereafter appoint a Cabinet and assign its powers and functions," the statement said.
"President Cyril Ramaphosa is emphatic that the new executive must possess requisite skills, experience, representativity and a commitment to the public services that will take the work of the sixth administration forward."
Popular in Politics
-
Gordhan's interference with Eskom board led to CEO's resignation - Economist3 hours ago
-
'Where is he?' Meshoe says Zuma no-show at inauguration is a red flagone day ago
-
Cele thanks police officers as he bids ministry farewell3 hours ago
-
Malema warns Ramaphosa against appointing Pravin Gordhan9 hours ago
-
17 interesting things to know about our new-ish president, Ramaphosaone day ago
-
Ramaphosa under pressure to appoint reduced Cabinet5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.