AfriForum urges WC residents to join safety structures after farm attacks

Afriforum's Johandré van Zyl said two incidents occurred in Paarl last week.

Protesters from Black Monday march to the American Embassy in Pretoria, demanding assistance from American President Donald Trump in stopping farm murders and land grabs in South Africa. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Protesters from Black Monday march to the American Embassy in Pretoria, demanding assistance from American President Donald Trump in stopping farm murders and land grabs in South Africa. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Civil rights organisation AfriForum encouraged residents living in rural areas to join safety structures following a spate of attacks on farms.

According to the group there have been four attacks in Paarl, Stellenbosch and De Doorns this week.

Afriforum's Johandré van Zyl said two incidents occurred in Paarl last week.

In De Doorns, two residents were wounded during the robbery and in Stellenbosch, a police officer was killed during the robbery while pursuing the suspects.

Ipid and the Hawks are also probing the constable's killing.

Van Zyl added that last week's incident brings the total number of attacks 15, three of which were murders in the Western Cape.

“We want to encourage the community to be vigilant and get involved with community safety. These are unique farms and require unique strategies.”

