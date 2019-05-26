4 killed in Mpumalanga crash

One other person was left critically injured and has been rushed to hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been killed in a head-on collision on the N2 in Mpumalanga on Saturday night.

It's understood one of the drivers was overtaking dangerously on the road.

"The crash investigating teams, RTMC as well as safety engineering officials have already commenced with investigations into this crash and a case of culpable homicide was opened with Ermelo police."