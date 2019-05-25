Zuma: As Ramaphosa is inaugurated, I’m fighting to stay out of jail

Former president Jacob Zuma says it will be tricky for him to attend Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has indicated that he won’t have time to attend president Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration today because he is busy fighting to stay out of jail.

Zuma addressed his supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court yesterday, after his lawyers argued in favour of a permanent stay of prosecution.

The former president says it will be tricky for him to attend today’s inauguration.

“My time to go is tricky, there is no time. I am fighting to stay out of jail.”

#ZumaTrial Former President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court https://t.co/ds4mfYZSbg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2019

Zuma says there are people who want him in jail, while a new president is being inaugurated.

“There will be people, heads of state, the president will be inaugurated but as that happens, people want me to be in jail.”

It’s unclear if the former president confirmed his attendance at the inauguration today.

