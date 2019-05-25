Zuma: As Ramaphosa is inaugurated, I’m fighting to stay out of jail
Former president Jacob Zuma says it will be tricky for him to attend Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration.
JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has indicated that he won’t have time to attend president Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration today because he is busy fighting to stay out of jail.
Zuma addressed his supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court yesterday, after his lawyers argued in favour of a permanent stay of prosecution.
The former president says it will be tricky for him to attend today’s inauguration.
“My time to go is tricky, there is no time. I am fighting to stay out of jail.”
#ZumaTrial Former President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court https://t.co/ds4mfYZSbg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2019
Zuma says there are people who want him in jail, while a new president is being inaugurated.
“There will be people, heads of state, the president will be inaugurated but as that happens, people want me to be in jail.”
It’s unclear if the former president confirmed his attendance at the inauguration today.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Politics
-
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob Zuma
-
Mabuza’s Mpumalanga office found guilty of irregular purchase of luxury cars
-
Loftus ready for presidential inauguration after dry run
-
EFF urges Gordhan to ‘do the honourable thing’ and step down
-
Zuma: I have to sell socks and hats to pay lawyers
-
Youngest parliamentarian Ntsube calls for nationalisation of private schools
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.