Will Mantashe and Mbalula be included in Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet?

The ANC chairperson and Minister of Minerals Resources, Gwede Mantashe, has avoided answering questions about whether he will make it into President Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet.

PRETORIA - African National Congress (ANC) heavyweights Gwede Mantashe and Fikile Mbalula refused to be drawn into speculation about whether or not they will make it into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

Both arrived at the Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria where dignitaries and ordinary South Africans have arrived for the presidential inauguration.

“You never try to be prophetic and pre-empt things that will happen tomorrow,” Mantashe said.

The ANC’s head of elections Mbalula says there’s no truth that he will not be returning to Luthuli House after Saturday (25 May).

“We’re not leaving Luthuli House, we’re permanent furniture of that place. The ANC will decide. We’re still there... we’re occupying positions.”

Mantashe and Mbalula say Saturday is about celebrating Ramaphosa’s inauguration and not about predicting their political futures.

More than 32,000 people are expected to make their way to Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday morning to witness Ramaphosa being sworn in as president of the sixth democratic administration.

South Africans who want to be part of the historic moment will be bussed in from other parts of Gauteng as well as Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the North West and Free State.

Security is tight with police and metro police officers deployed in the streets while no one will be able to gain access to the venue without accreditation.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.