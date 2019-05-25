Who will Ramaphosa appoint to his cabinet?
PRETORIA - Leaders of opposition parties attending President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration on 25 May at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane said they are watching who Ramaphosa will appoint to his cabinet.
Ramaphosa made reference in his speech to the kind of people he doesn’t want.
"Some of those to whom we had trusted have surrendered to the temptation of power and riches."
He is expected to announce his cabinet by Monday, 27 May.
Ramaphosa said the past 25 years have had ups and downs, but the most debilitating was corruption. But he says all is not lost and the next 25 years of democracy are a period to end poverty and unemployment.
He recommitted to fight the scourge of corruption after he took his oath of office at his inauguration.
I, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and will obey, observe, uphold and maintain the Constitution and all other law of the Republic and devote myself to the well-being of the Republic and all of its people. So help me God. pic.twitter.com/FfZwYQClnP— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) May 25, 2019
