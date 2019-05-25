'Where is he?' Meshoe says Zuma no-show at inauguration is a red flag
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe said the fact that former president Jacob Zuma failed to attend today's ceremony is a red flag and that he was concerned that Zuma didn't attend the inauguration of his successor today.
PRETORIA - African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe has said the cracks might be starting to show within the African National Congress.
Meshoe made the statement just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa's Inauguration where he was officially sworn in as South Africa's fourth democratically elected president.
He said the fact that former president Jacob Zuma failed to attend today's ceremony is a red flag and that he was concerned that Zuma didn't attend the inauguration of his successor.
"All the former presidents [are here] except JZ. Everybody is asking those questions 'what's the problem? Where is he? Why was there no word of apology on his behalf?... There will be suspicions because if there's a good reason why he's not here then there should be an apology."
Zuma addressed his supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court yesterday after his lawyers argued in favour of a permanent stay of prosecution. He said it will be tricky for him to attend the inauguration.
Meshoe said it's strange that no real explanation was offered for Zuma's absence.
Meanwhile, thousands of people who attended the event left the stadium grounds after the programme concluded a few hours ago.
