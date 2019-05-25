We shall end poverty within a generation: Promises Ramaphosa made to SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as president at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane today where he took his oath of office.
JOHANNESBURG - In his first address as the fifth president of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa made ambitious promises to solve some of the most pressing problems facing the country, including joblessness and poverty.
Ramaphosa was sworn in as president at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane today where he took his oath of office during his inauguration, to the cheers of those in the stadium.
He promised to uphold the constitution.
Ramaphosa said poverty needs to be dealt with now.
"Today let us declare before the esteemed witnesses gathered here that such a South Africa is indeed possible. Let us declare our shared determination that we shall end poverty in South Africa within a generation."
With a depressed economy, 10 million unemployed people and the country facing a crime and corruption crises, Ramaphosa has his job cut out, however, he said a brighter day is rising upon South Africa promising that in five years time the problems of the day will be a thing of the past.
Ramaphosa conceded that the hopes of South Africans had been betrayed in the past as leaders lost sight of their mandates, but unlike his predecessors, he has set himself a target, saying citizens would enjoy a better quality of life by the time South Africa celebrates 50 years of democracy.
He pledged that he will serve and work with South Africans to build a country we all want and deserve.
