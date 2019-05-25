'We are heading in right direction': Many hopeful after Ramaphosa inauguration

Members of the public told Eyewitness News that they hoped Cyril Ramaphosa will bring an end to corruption and in South Africa.

PRETORIA - South Africans say after witnessing Cyril Ramaphosa being sworn in as president - there is a sense of unity in the country.

More than 32,000 people attended the inauguration at Loftus Versfeld with many queuing since three o'clock in the morning to gain access.

Others said Ramaphosa is now the leader of a new administration.

Rolf Donjeany said African National Congress members are also feeling more positive about the direction the country is taking under Ramaphosa’s leadership.

"What I like about him is that there are high levels of the ANC that don't like him that don't want him, but they know he's the man that's needed. I just think we are heading in the right direction."

Many from other provinces who had to wake up early in the morning are now on their way back home, excited about the country’s future.