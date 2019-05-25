VW Beetle ripped apart in Boksburg crash

Ramaphosa: SA renewing its commitment to African continent
Three male victims sustained minor to moderate injuries when the two vehicles collided on Rietfontein Road near Rondebult Road.
JOHANNESBURG - A VW Beetle was ripped apart in an accident with another light motor vehicle on Saturday night in Boksburg.
They were all treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.
Gauteng: Three injured in Boksburg crash https://t.co/A3SJxHzg7S #ArriveAlive @Netcare911_sa pic.twitter.com/0pOP8gsyXr— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) May 25, 2019
