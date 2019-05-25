Various African leaders to support Ramaphosa’s inauguration

As the world marks Africa Day, various heads of state of in Africa arrived to attend President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration.

JOHANNESBURG - As the world marks Africa Day, the heads of state of the DRC, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda, Lesotho and Eswatini arrived to attend President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration.

With #SAInauguration19 coinciding with #AfricaDay, this group of women who drove all the way from the Eastern Cape, decided to celebrate the day by embrace their Xhosa heritage pic.twitter.com/BUa8oQLo0R — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) May 25, 2019

Ramaphosa played a part in either mediation or building business linkages with many of these countries as deputy president or president.

As deputy president in 2014, Ramaphosa undertook a trip to mediate the conflict in South Sudan.

But only last year did that country's warring sides reach a settlement that saw the return of Riek Machar from exile in neighbouring Sudan to be part of the peace talks at home.

Now South Sudan President Salva Kiir will be among dignitaries at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Following a disputed outcome in the DRC December elections, Ramaphosa attended several SADC meetings including a double troika summit in Ethiopia.

The victor of that dispute president Felix Tshisekedi arrived last night to attend the inauguration.

Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and John Magufuli of Tanzania and kings Letsie iii of Lesotho and Mswati iii of Eswatini will also be in the gallery.