Timing of Mkhwebane's Gordhan report release questionable - FUL

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

Timing of Mkhwebane's Gordhan report release questionable - FUL

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane yesterday found Gordhan guilty of improper conduct over his approval of the then-Deputy Sars Commissioner Ivan Pillay's early retirement.

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the launch of the Cheryl Zondi foundation. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the launch of the Cheryl Zondi foundation. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Freedom Under Law (FUL) said it's dismayed but not surprised by the findings of the Public Protector's report on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhweban e yesterday found Gordhan guilty of improper conduct over his approval of the then-Deputy Sars Commissioner Ivan Pillay's early retirement.

In her remedial action, she instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take disciplinary action against Gordhan for "violating the constitution".

FUL CEO Nicole Fritz said the timing of the release of Mkhwebane's report is questionable.

"She received responses from the proprieties only less than two days before publishing her report, which is the exact same matter which came before the prosecuting authority which led to the withdrawal of charges against minister Gordhan, Mr Pillay and Mr Magashula. Public Protector is attempting to serve the public a dish which has long since been cold."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA