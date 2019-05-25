Timing of Mkhwebane's Gordhan report release questionable - FUL

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane yesterday found Gordhan guilty of improper conduct over his approval of the then-Deputy Sars Commissioner Ivan Pillay's early retirement.

JOHANNESBURG - Freedom Under Law (FUL) said it's dismayed but not surprised by the findings of the Public Protector's report on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

In her remedial action, she instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take disciplinary action against Gordhan for "violating the constitution".

FUL CEO Nicole Fritz said the timing of the release of Mkhwebane's report is questionable.

"She received responses from the proprieties only less than two days before publishing her report, which is the exact same matter which came before the prosecuting authority which led to the withdrawal of charges against minister Gordhan, Mr Pillay and Mr Magashula. Public Protector is attempting to serve the public a dish which has long since been cold."