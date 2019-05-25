Timing of Mkhwebane's Gordhan report release questionable - FUL

-
'We are heading in right direction': Many hopeful after Ramaphosa inaugurationPolitics
Walking with Ramaphosa: Lybon Mabaso gives insight into Cyril's formative yearsLocal
Plans to make indigenous Khoisan language UCT's 4th languageLocal
Robben Island hosts annual Africa Day celebrationsLocal
Ramaphosa: SA renewing its commitment to African continentPolitics
VW Beetle ripped apart in Boksburg crashLocal
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
Ramaphosa: SA renewing its commitment to African continentPolitics
Who will Ramaphosa appoint to his cabinet?Politics
'Where is he?' Meshoe says Zuma no-show at inauguration is a red flagPolitics
GALLERY: Ramaphosa gets down with traditional leaders at his inaugurationPolitics
'Yes, South Africa, Thuma Mina': Highlights from Ramaphosa’s inauguration speechPolitics
We shall end poverty within a generation: Promises Ramaphosa made to SAPolitics
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Belinda Bozzoli, let music free your colonial mindOpinion
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
ANALYSIS: Data fails to capture complexity of SA’s unemployment crisisOpinion
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The generational battle in African politicsOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal effortsOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
Phakamani Hadebe's resignation as Eskom CEO met with shockBusiness
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resignsBusiness
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
Public Protector finds Gordhan guilty over SARS retirement payoutBusiness
Zondo seeks answers from Hawks over Transnet’s R647m payment to fake supplierLocal
Hawks made no progress on irregular Transnet contracts report, inquiry hearsBusiness
'Off the scale' excitement for fans as Spice Girls reunion opensLifestyle
Powerball results: Friday 24 May 2019Lifestyle
In Cannes, glittery film festival literally costs the earthLifestyle
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
Castle Lite Unlocks Meek Mill & extra day of hip-hopLifestyle
The pay gap conversation & how it's changed the life of Michelle WilliamsLifestyle
Harvey Weinstein and accusers reach tentative compensation deal - 'WSJ'Lifestyle
Drink to that: Bonang Matheba 'proud bubbly supplier' for Ramaphosa inaugurationLifestyle
Banksy in Venice? New work appears and perhaps the artist himselfLifestyle
Boult strikes as New Zealand thrash India in World Cup warm-upSport
Hamilton snatches dramatic Monaco GP pole with record lapSport
Wenger says his football future may not be in managementSport
Warner booed as Australia bat against England in World Cup warm-upSport
Messi Europe's top scorer for third straight yearSport
Crusaders hold on against Blues, Rebels thrash SunwolvesSport
WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inaugurationLocal
Politics Sphithiphithi: Frans Baleni on president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa
Equal bonuses on the cards for Banyana Banyana playersLocal
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob ZumaLocal
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
Mlambo-Ngcuka: Men are the ‘most vicious’ when it comes to women’s bodiesLocal
Mlambo-Ngcuka: The women’s ministry can succeed with the right leaderLocal
Trengove: Zuma can't complain about trial delaysPolitics
EWN On The Couch: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi gives American football a trySport
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
Timing of Mkhwebane's Gordhan report release questionable - FUL
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane yesterday found Gordhan guilty of improper conduct over his approval of the then-Deputy Sars Commissioner Ivan Pillay's early retirement.
JOHANNESBURG - Freedom Under Law (FUL) said it's dismayed but not surprised by the findings of the Public Protector's report on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhweban e yesterday found Gordhan guilty of improper conduct over his approval of the then-Deputy Sars Commissioner Ivan Pillay's early retirement.
In her remedial action, she instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take disciplinary action against Gordhan for "violating the constitution".
FUL CEO Nicole Fritz said the timing of the release of Mkhwebane's report is questionable.
"She received responses from the proprieties only less than two days before publishing her report, which is the exact same matter which came before the prosecuting authority which led to the withdrawal of charges against minister Gordhan, Mr Pillay and Mr Magashula. Public Protector is attempting to serve the public a dish which has long since been cold."
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
'Where is he?' Meshoe says Zuma no-show at inauguration is a red flag4 hours ago
-
Malema: Mabuza must be deputy president if Ramaphosa wants peace11 hours ago
-
Who will Ramaphosa appoint to his cabinet?3 hours ago
-
Zuma: As Ramaphosa is inaugurated, I’m fighting to stay out of jail15 hours ago
-
17 interesting things to know about our new-ish president, Ramaphosa8 hours ago
-
Walking with Ramaphosa: Lybon Mabaso gives insight into Cyril's formative years2 hours ago
