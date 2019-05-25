Sharks beat Lions for third time in a row to move 2nd in SA conference

The match ended 27-17 in favour of the home side as the Lions remian winless against South African opposition.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sharks took on the Lions in week 16 of Super Rugby with the men from running out winners

The results see the men from Durban move up to second on the South African conference table.

The game started off in cagey fashion with the first points of the half only coming in the 17th minute as Curwin Bosch profited from a well-timed interception.

Dan du Preez was quick to add to the scoreboard, crashing over the line just five minutes later as the home side stretched out to a 14 point lead halfway through the first half.

The Lions though would have the final say of the half as Lionel Mapoe strolled over the whitewash after some good hands from Courtnall Skosan and Elton Jantijies inside the Sharks's 10-metre line.

Sbu Nkosi looked to have got the second half off to the perfect start for the home side, but his try was disallowed after the TMO ruled that his foot was in touch as he ground the ball.

The Lions were shocked into action by that scare and went on the offensive.

Cyle Brink crossed the whitewash after some strong running from Aphiwe Dyanti and Mapoe allowed the flanker to level the scores.

The Lions dominated possession for large parts of the second stanza but to no avail as the Sharks ran in another try after 60 minutes.

Makazole Mapimpi running the full length of the field after making a timely interception on his team's five-metre line. Bosch added the extra two points as the home side stretched their lead to 10 points.

With 10 minutes to go Mapimpi proved his worth on defence as well, making a try-saving tackle after Mapoe once again broke through the defensive line after a clever kick from Nick Groom from just inside his own half.

The final stages of the game saw the Sharks remain dogged on defence, restricting the visitors to a solitary penalty.

The match ended 27-17 in favour of the home side as the Lions are yet to beat South African opposition this season.