Robben Island hosts annual Africa Day celebrations
The event was held under the theme: 'Celebrating 25 years of democracy and freedom'.
CAPE TOWN - The Robben Island Museum celebrated Africa Day by hosting the annual celebration of the formation of the Organisation of African Unity.
The event was held under the theme: 'Celebrating 25 years of democracy and freedom'. The museum's focus was to recognise African languages.
Museum spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa said it was important for them to host today's event.
"As Robben Island Musuem, we hosted delegates from various cultural backgrounds to discuss three topics, namely South African democracy and freedom 25 years later, how far we've come and the role of indigenous languages."
Meanwhile, in East London, the beachfront was full of colour, as people came out in their different regalia, to celebrate.
Newly-appointed Premier Oscar Mabuyane touched on the importance of Africans embracing each other in unity.
Timeline
-
Ramaphosa: SA renewing its commitment to African continent34 minutes ago
-
Various African leaders to support Ramaphosa’s inauguration11 hours ago
-
Ryan Stramrood becomes second person to complete 100 Robben Island crossingsone day ago
-
Case against Robben Island boat operators heads to Competition Tribunal4 days ago
Popular in Local
-
'Where is he?' Meshoe says Zuma no-show at inauguration is a red flagone hour ago
-
Malema: Mabuza must be deputy president if Ramaphosa wants peace8 hours ago
-
17 interesting things to know about our new-ish president, Ramaphosa5 hours ago
-
Zuma: As Ramaphosa is inaugurated, I’m fighting to stay out of jail12 hours ago
-
Pride in the sky: Flying formations mesmerise SA at inauguration3 hours ago
-
Who will Ramaphosa appoint to his cabinet?one hour ago
