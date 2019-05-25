View all in Latest
Robben Island hosts annual Africa Day celebrations

The event was held under the theme: 'Celebrating 25 years of democracy and freedom'.

FILE: Robben Island entrance. Picture: EWN
FILE: Robben Island entrance. Picture: EWN
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Robben Island Museum celebrated Africa Day by hosting the annual celebration of the formation of the Organisation of African Unity.

The event was held under the theme: 'Celebrating 25 years of democracy and freedom'. The museum's focus was to recognise African languages.

Museum spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa said it was important for them to host today's event.
"As Robben Island Musuem, we hosted delegates from various cultural backgrounds to discuss three topics, namely South African democracy and freedom 25 years later, how far we've come and the role of indigenous languages."
Meanwhile, in East London, the beachfront was full of colour, as people came out in their different regalia, to celebrate.

Newly-appointed Premier Oscar Mabuyane touched on the importance of Africans embracing each other in unity.

