Ramaphosa: SA renewing its commitment to African continent

President Cyril Ramaphosa marked Africa Day by making fresh commitments to the continent.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gives his inauguration speech at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 25 May 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa gives his inauguration speech at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 25 May 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
34 minutes ago

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa cannot be separated from the struggles of the African continent.

Ramaphosa delivered his address after he took his oath of office administered by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at his inauguration on 25 May.

He marked Africa Day by making fresh commitments to the continent, telling nearly 20 African heads of state and government that South Africa is renewing its commitment to the continent.

"To an Africa that is at peace, that is prosperous and that promises a better life and existence for its people."

Many of these countries, including the world's youngest nation, South Sudan, continue to face conflict.

Ramaphosa said South Africa will be a role model to other nations in another 25 years.

"We declare before witnesses gathered here that we will end poverty in a generation, when we celebrate 50 years of freedom there shall be no South African who can't meet basic needs, no child going to bed hungry, no South African without a job."

