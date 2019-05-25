Pride in the sky: Flying formations mesmerise SA at inauguration
JOHANNESBURG - Attendees at the Loftus Versveld Stadium in Tshwane and viewers around the country were treated to a marvellous display by the South African Airbus and South African National Defence Force's coordinated flying formations during President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration.
The flyover sequence is an exhibition of skill and force and an integral part of every presidential inauguration involving a number of aircraft, according to government.
SAA Airbus and Air Force's Silver Falcons Aerobatics Display team pic.twitter.com/TtWLmeZApY— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) May 25, 2019
Many are wondering who the crews were that did the flypast at #SAInauguration19 today, well here they are: Hennie Badenhorst, Monde Gxoyiya, Andre Steenkamp, Vusi Khumalo, Mark Dethian, Julian Whitelaw and Pierre Gouws. #LookUpSAA #SAInauguration19 #FlySAA pic.twitter.com/KibmAe7rBE— SAA - South Africa (@flysaa) May 25, 2019
Massed fly-past featuring various aircrafts by the South African Airforce: Aircraft Formation - PC-7 MK II; C130 Medium Transport Formation – C130 Hercules; VVIP Formation – Boeing Business Jet, Falcon 900, Falcon 50; Hawk Formation – Hawk MK 120; Gripen Formation - SAA Aircraft. pic.twitter.com/HtPPMinWMA— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) May 25, 2019
[Photos]: #SAInauguration19 @GovernmentZA @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/L8KPCXFRwW— DPME (@DpmeOfficial) May 25, 2019
#SAInauguration19 our pilots doing their duties pic.twitter.com/cgPlWkjh98— Nettto Smith (@nettosmith) May 25, 2019
Beautiful view of the second largest Airbus, flying over loftus stadium at the #SAInauguration19 ❤ pic.twitter.com/jPGX7pzInC— Keith Ncube (@Ncube_KN) May 25, 2019
